INF Andy Ibanez of Cuba agreed to an international free-agent contract on Tuesday. Ibanez, 22, hit .283 with 13 home runs over the last three years in Cuba’s top league. He was Cuba’s youngest player in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

LHP Martin Perez is expected to make another rehab start Sunday and could be ready to join the Texas rotation after the All-Star break. Perez has made five rehab starts this year in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The Rangers won’t need a fifth starter again until July 21.

DH Prince Fielder was selected to play for the American League in the All-Star Game. Fielder, who finished first in the AL player voting among designated hitters, will be making his sixth All-Star appearance. He’s also been an All-Star with Milwaukee and Detroit, making Fielder one of 79 players all-time to be selected for the All-Star Game with at least three different teams. At the time of the All-Star announcement Fielder was batting .347 with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs in 81 games.

1B Prince Fielder was selected for Monday’s Home Run Derby in Cincinnati. It will be the third time Fielder has participated in the event. He won the championship in both 2009 and 2012.

RHP Yovani Gallardo had his scoreless streak end at 33 1/3 innings on a two-out, two-run broken bat single by 3B Jake Lamb in the fifth inning. That’s the third-longest scoreless streak in club history behind Kenny Rogers (39.0 IP in 1995) and Charlie Hough (36.0 IP in 1983). Gallardo was defeated for the first time in a start following a Texas loss this season.

LHP Matt Harrison was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Saturday and is scheduled to make his first appearance of the season with Texas in Tuesday night’s series finale. He will be the 10th starter used by Texas in 2015. Harrison, 29, has just six games/starts with Texas since the beginning of 2013 due to four different surgeries, including three operations on his back. He went 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA in six games/starts on rehab with Triple-A Round Rock and Double-A Frisco, as opponents batted .316 (43-136).

LHP Derek Holland is slated to throw another bullpen session Friday. The plan was for him to throw it Thursday but it was moved back because the club has an off day. Holland has been out since April with a muscle strain in his pitching shoulder.