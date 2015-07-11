LHP Martin Perez will make a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock Sunday and it could be the final one he makes. Perez is expected to join the Rangers after the All-Star break. Perez had Tommy John surgery last May.

RHP Neftali Feliz has elected free agency after the Rangers were unable to trade the reliever and no team claimed him on waivers. The Rangers designated Feliz for assignment July 3 and attempted to deal him. He started the season as the team’s closer but lost that job and then was designated two days after coming off the disabled list. He was never able to find his groove this season. “I think the inconsistency of it all, really,” manager Jeff Banister said of what went wrong. “I also think the emergence of (closer) Shawn Tolleson, of what he’s been capable of doing.”

OF Leonys Martin wasn’t in the starting lineup for a third consecutive game Friday, but it was the first time in that stretch the opponent had started a right-handed pitcher. He did make an appearance in Friday’s game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement. While Martin has lost playing time with Delino DeShields healthy, manager Jeff Banister hasn’t given up on him. “Leonys is part of the winning process here, is going to be part of the winning process,” Banister said. “Right now it’s giving an opportunity to a guy (DeShields) that played very well before he got hurt.”

RHP Anthony Ranaudo is in limbo in the Texas bullpen. The right-hander is one of two long men (Anthony Bass) the Rangers have but the club has leaned on the veteran Bass and Ranaudo has just two relief appearances in the majors. He could be the odd-man out after the All-Star break when the Rangers get Martin Perez back. The Rangers would like Ranaudo to continue to start.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez won for the first time in Texas this season and just the second time in his career Friday night. Rodriguez, who allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings, hadn’t won in Arlington since his first start at the park in 2006. “It’s my first time to win at home this season,” Rodriguez said. “I feel very excited. Today I felt a lot better. I had a better angle and I had a better finish low in the zone.”

LHP Derek Holland threw a bullpen Friday, his fourth since being cleared to return to the mound last week. There’s still no timetable for Holland to start a rehab assignment as he’s slated to throw another bullpen Sunday. Holland hasn’t pitched for the Rangers since straining a muscle in his left shoulder April 10.