1B Mitch Moreland now has three of the multi-homer games by the Rangers this season and eight for his career. Moreland hadn’t homered in eight games before Saturday. The last time he homered was June 30 when he hit two against Baltimore.

RHP Roman Mendez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take Ross Detwiler’s spot. Mendez was in the Opening Day bullpen but was sent to Triple-A in May and spent three weeks on the disabled list because of a sore elbow. Mendez didn’t allow a run in his last five outings before coming back to Texas. “I’ve been working a lot lately and things have been better,” said Mendez, who had a 5.40 ERA before getting sent to Triple-A. “What I have to do is start with strike one. I have to have better location with my strike zone.”

CL Shawn Tolleson was the first Texas pitcher to convert his first 13 save opportunities to start a career in club history before having the streak snapped Saturday. He was one save from matching Milwaukee’s John Axford, who opened his career in 2010 going 14-for-14. Even though Tolleson blew his chance at No. 14 on Saturday, he is ready to get back out there. “I‘m anxious to get back out there and get the job done,” Tolleson said.

LHP Ross Detwiler was designated for assignment by the Rangers. Detwiler was in the Opening Day rotation but struggled and was moved to the bullpen, where his difficulties continued. He was acquired in the offseason from Washington. He is 0-5 with a 7.12 ERA this season. “This is an execution league,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “You have to be able to execute at a high rate.”

LHP Derek Holland will throw a bullpen Sunday, but manager Jeff Banister said it’s doubtful he’ll be ready to throw live batting practice when the team begins a series in Houston on June 17. Banister said Holland threw his last bullpen at around 80 percent and his one Sunday will be a light one. Holland hasn’t pitched for Texas since April 10 because of a muscle strain in his back.