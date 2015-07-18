FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 19, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Delino DeShields recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game with a pair of singles. DeShields is batting .280 (7-for-25) in his seven games since being activated from the 15-day disabled list on July 5.

C Tomas Telis was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and will replace Carlos Corporan as the primary backup for Robinson Chirinos. Telis hit .291/.327/.404 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 70 games with the Express. During an earlier stint with the Rangers Telis posted a .250/.271/.279 slash line over 18 games.

DH Prince Fielder tallied his major-league-leading 38th multi-hit game and his American League-leading 116th hit. Fielder is now batting .344 (75-for-218) over his last 56 games.

C Carlos Corporan was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to July 13) with a sprained left thumb. Corporan is batting .178/.244/.299 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games as the primary backup to Robinson Chirinos.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.