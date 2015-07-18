LF Delino DeShields recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game with a pair of singles. DeShields is batting .280 (7-for-25) in his seven games since being activated from the 15-day disabled list on July 5.

C Tomas Telis was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and will replace Carlos Corporan as the primary backup for Robinson Chirinos. Telis hit .291/.327/.404 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 70 games with the Express. During an earlier stint with the Rangers Telis posted a .250/.271/.279 slash line over 18 games.

DH Prince Fielder tallied his major-league-leading 38th multi-hit game and his American League-leading 116th hit. Fielder is now batting .344 (75-for-218) over his last 56 games.

C Carlos Corporan was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to July 13) with a sprained left thumb. Corporan is batting .178/.244/.299 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games as the primary backup to Robinson Chirinos.