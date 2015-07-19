LF Delino DeShields recorded his third consecutive multihit game, posting a single and a double as part of a 2-for-4 effort that included a walk and a run. DeShields has twice produced three consecutive multihit games this season and is batting .310 in eight games since being activated from the disabled list on July 5.

2B Rougned Odor smacked his fifth home run of the season and also recoded his second triple in as many nights as part of a second consecutive three-hit game. Odor finished a double shy of the cycle and in 25 games since his recall from Triple-A Round Rock. Odor is batting .382 (34-for-89) with four home runs and 17 RBIs.

LF Josh Hamilton snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a double in the sixth inning. He followed with a solo home run in the eighth, his third homer on the season, and an RBI double in the ninth that provided the winning run. It marked his first three-hit game of the season and first with three extra-base hits since July 10, 2014.

RF Shin-Soo Choo snapped an 0-for-11 skid by finishing 2-for-2 with a pair of sacrifices. It was his first multihit game since June 29. Choo added his first stolen base of the season in the fourth inning, his first steal since May 5, 2014, at Colorado.