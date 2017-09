RHP Nick Martinez was recalled Monday from Triple-A Round Rock to start the series opener at Colorado. Martinez (5-5, 3.43 ERA for the Rangers) posted a 4.50 ERA over two abbreviated starts with Round Rock after he was optioned by Texas on July 2. His last start with the Rangers was a loss at Baltimore on July 1.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to clear a roster spot for RHP Nick Martinez. Ranaudo went 0-1 with a 7.63 ERA in four games (two starts) for Texas.