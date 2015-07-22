RHP Tanner Scheppers gave up three hits and one run in two-thirds of an inning. The run came in the ninth on Ben Paulsen’s walk-off single that gave the Rockies an 8-7 victory. In his past five outings, Scheppers has allowed five runs, four earned, in 3 1/3 innings.

RHP Nick Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to start against the Rockies. He allowed seven hits and seven runs in four innings -- giving up all the hits and runs in the first and second. He has now allowed seven or more hits in three of his past four starts and seven or more runs in two of his past three starts. He was sent down over the All-Star break to give him extra rest following a workload of 97 innings in the first half. He made starts of four innings on July 11 and two innings on July 16 with Round Rock.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the roster for RHP Nick Martinez. Ranaudo gave up five runs in three innings in a long-relief role Sunday, and he allowed seven runs in seven innings in two games since being recalled from Round Rock on July 4 for this third stint with the Rangers this season. The other two were single-day stays for spot starts on April 15 against the Angels -- he gave up six runs in 1 2/3 innings and lost -- and June 18 at the Dodgers -- he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and wasn’t involved in the decision. In four games with the Rangers, Ranaudo is 0-1 with a 7.63 ERA. He will go back into the Round Rock rotation, and he is 7-3 with a 3.39 ERA in the minors.

1B Prince Fielder, the Rangers’ designated hitter in 77 games, was in the lineup at first base for the 13th time this season. Fielder went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, his best RBI total since he drove in three runs May 26 at Cleveland. Manager Jeff Banister said no decision was whether to play Fielder at first base in all three games of the series. However, Banister said that Mitch Moreland, who has made 58 starts at first base and six as the designated hitter, would not play the outfield in the series. Moreland and Fielder are both left-handed hitters.

LHP Derek Holland (subscapularis strain in left shoulder) threw a 35-pitch simulated game, his first since getting injured at the start of the season. He threw one inning April 10 in his only start before landing on the disabled list.