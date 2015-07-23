CF Delino DeShields had a career-high four hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle. He also had two RBIs for his first multi-RBI game since May 11 against Kansas City. DeShields doubled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the fourth, struck out in the fifth and tripled in the eighth before striking out in the ninth. He entered the game hitless in his past nine at-bats, and he was 9-for-37 (.243) in 10 games since being activated from the disabled list July 5.

RF Shin-Soo Choo hit for the cycle Tuesday in the Rangers’ 9-0 win over the Rockies. He doubled in the second, homered in the fourth, singled in the fifth and grounded out in the seventh before hitting a triple in the ninth. It was the eighth cycle in Rangers history and first since Alex Rios had one Sept. 23, 2013, against Houston. Choo’s four hits were a season high and tied his career high. It was his 11th four-hit game and first since Aug. 9, 2014, at Houston.

1B Prince Fielder went 2-for-4 with his 15th homer. He has hit safely in 21 of his past 24 games and is batting .347 (33-for-95) with six doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs in that span. Fielder has a major-league-leading 40 multiple-hit games.

LHP Matt Harrison pitched six scoreless innings at Colorado in his second start after coming off the 60-day disabled list July 4 following spinal fusion surgery last year. The win was Harrison’s first since May 8, 2014, when he also beat the Rockies. Harrison made his first quality start since April 27, 2014, when he allowed two earned runs in six innings at Seattle.

LHP Derek Holland took a step forward in his rehab Tuesday when he threw 35 pitches of live batting practice.