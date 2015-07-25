RHP Colby Lewis gave up two runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings to gain the win over the Angels Friday night. The last time Lewis faced the Angels, less than three weeks ago, he gave up a season-worst 10 runs and 12 hits in just four innings. This time, Lewis flipped the script, striking out nine and allowing only a solo homer to CF Mike Trout in the fourth inning. He was charged with a run in the eighth after he had left the game. “I really don’t worry about all that stuff, the last time I faced guys,” Lewis said. “I’ve got to do my job when the bell rings, and everything worked out tonight.”

LF Josh Hamilton returned to Angel Stadium on Friday for the first time since he was traded by club on April 27. Hamilton, who was booed loudly every time he batted, struck out in his first at-bat but finished 2-for-4 with a double, single and two runs scored. “It was expected,” Hamilton said of the boos. “I told (Angels catcher Chris) Iannetta when I went to the plate, it’s just like when I played here. They booed when I was here, and they boo me when I‘m not here. It’s all good.”

RF Shin-Soo Choo became the first player to strike out four times in his first game after hitting for the cycle in the previous game. Choo hit for the cycle Tuesday against Colorado at Coors Field, then struck out four times Wednesday at Coors Field. On Friday against the Angels, Choo went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

RHP Yovani Gallardo will start against the Angels on Saturday. Gallardo is coming off losses in his last three starts, including his last one against Houston when he gave up five runs in four innings. He has never faced the Angels.

Rangers LHP Derek Holland (torn muscle in left shoulder) is expected to throw live batting practice on Saturday. Barring any setbacks, he’ll throw a bullpen session next week, then go out on a minor league rehab assignment.

C Carlos Corporan (sprained thumb) took batting practice Friday. He could be activated as soon as Tuesday next week.