C Robinson Chirinos drove in two runs and extended his hitting streak to four games Saturday night. Chirinos went 2-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in the Rangers’ 7-6 win over the Angels. The catcher is batting .429 (6-for-14) with five RBIs during his streak.

RHP Nick Martinez seeks to break a three-game losing streak Sunday when he faces the Angels. After starting the season 4-0, Martinez has gone 1-5 and has seen his ERA rise from 1.96 on May 23 to 3.92. In his past four starts, which include his three-game losing streak, Martinez allowed five home runs among the 29 hits and 20 earned runs in 22 2/3 innings. During that stretch, Martinez has walked 10, hit four batters and has just 11 strikeouts.

2B Rougned Odor hit his third home run in his past eight games and his seventh of the season on Saturday night. Odor propelled an 87 mph fastball on a 2-1 count into the right-field bleachers at Angel Stadium in a 7-6 win. In his last eight games, Odor is batting .400 (12-for-30) with two doubles, three triples, three home runs and eight RBIs.

RHP Spencer Patton picked his first major-league victory on Saturday night. Patton conceded just one walk in his only inning of relief in a 7-6 victory against the Angels. Recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on June 25, Patton extended his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 6 2/3 in his past seven games.

RHP Yovani Gallardo avoided his fourth consecutive loss Saturday night despite a frustrating performance. Gallardo, a subject of trade rumors, threw 92 pitches in four-plus innings. In the process, he allowed five runs, eight hits and three walks, had two wild pitches and struck out three.

SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to five games Saturday night. Andrus went 1-for-5, scored a run and struck out in a 7-6 win over the Angels. During his streak, Andrus is batting .318 (7-for-22) with four runs scored and three RBIs.