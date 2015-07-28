LHP Martin Perez will make his third start for the Rangers since coming off the disabled list Tuesday when he opposes the Yankees. He will look to build off a start in Colorado in which he allowed three earned runs in six innings. “I feel really good,” he said. “Any pain I’ve had before is gone. In my second start, I stayed tall the whole game and felt comfortable the whole game. I didn’t miss a lot of pitches, and I think this is going to be a good second half for me and my team, too.”

RHP Phil Klein was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to work in relief for the Rangers. Klein, who was 1-0 with an 8.25 ERA in his first two stints with Texas, pitched two scoreless innings Monday to lower his ERA with the Rangers to 7.07. He was a member of Texas’ Opening Day bullpen.

2B Rougned Odor was named the American League player of the week after batting .385 in six games last week. Odor had three home runs, seven extra-base hits, eight RBIs and nine runs. He is the first Texas player to win the weekly honor since Kevin Kouzmanoff last April. “I feel amazing,” Odor said. “I’ve been really working hard every day. I feel really good.” He went 0-for-5 on Monday, however.

3B Adrian Beltre batted fifth for the Rangers on Monday for the first time since 2011. Manager Jeff Banister said he talked with Beltre about making the lineup move before doing so. Beltre batted in the cleanup spot 67 times for Texas this year and in the No. 3 spot 11 times. Beltre wasn’t concerned about where he’s hitting. “I‘m in the lineup, and that’s all that matters,” said Beltre, who is hitting .309 over his past 14 games after going 0-for-4 Monday. “No matter where I hit in the lineup, as long as I have protection, they won’t pitch me any differently.”

RHP Ross Ohlendorf was activated from the disabled list Monday and designated for assignment. He had just completed a rehab assignment for a right groin strain. Ohlendorf made eight appearances for Texas and was 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA this year.

RHP Anthony Bass was sent to Triple-A Round Rock because the Rangers needed a long man. Bass is second in the American League in innings pitched by a reliever at 51 2/3. He allowed three runs without recording an out Sunday in Texas’ 13-7 loss to the Angels.

LHP Derek Holland is slated to make his first rehab appearance Thursday for Triple-A Round Rock. Holland has been on the disabled list since April 11 with a left shoulder strain. “I‘m hoping I can go three innings in the first outing,” said Holland, who likely will be limited to two innings or 30 pitches Thursday. “My goal is to make sure I‘m sharp on rehab assignments, and when I‘m back here, I‘m ready to go 100 percent.”