LHP Martin Perez and LHP Wandy Rodriguez both gave up at least seven earned runs in the same game Tuesday. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Rangers are the second team in modern history (since 1900) to have two pitchers allow at least seven runs while recording three or fewer outs in a game. (The other was the Blue Jays, 9/28/00 at Baltimore with Roy Halladay and Lance Painter.)

RHP Colby Lewis is slated to make his 21st start of the season Wednesday night in the third of four games against the Yankees. He has six wins since June 6, tied for the second-most in the A.L. in that span. He will be working on regular four days’ rest after earning his 10th victory of the season in a 4-2 Texas win over the Angels on July 24.

INF Adam Rosales pitched for the second time this season (also 6/26 at TOR). He joined Jeff Kunkel (1988-89) as only Texas position players to make multiple mound appearances for the club and is the first Ranger with multiple outings in a single season.