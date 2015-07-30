RHP Phil Klein was optioned Wednesday to Triple-A Round Rock. Klein had appeared in the Rangers’ previous two games after being recalled on July 27, allowing one unearned run in five innings. Over 10 games/two starts with Texas for the year, he has gone 1-0 with a 5.82 ERA (11 ER/17.0 IP).

LHP Alex Claudio was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Round Rock. Claudio has a 1-1 record with a 2.87 ERA (5 ER/15.2 IP) in 18 relief appearances over two stints with the Rangers this season: April 27-June 1 and June 19-23. His last outing with the Rangers was June 23 vs. Oakland. He has spent the balance of the season with Round Rock, going 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA (7 ER/29.0 IP) in 22 relief outings.

RHP Jon Edwards was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Round Rock. Edwards has no record and a 6.00 ERA (4 ER/6.0 IP) over 11 relief appearances for the Rangers this season, spanning two stints in the big leagues (April 11, May 27-June 22). He has spent the rest of the year at Round Rock, where he owns a 1.80 ERA (5 ER/25.0 IP) in 27 relief outings, converting a Pacific Coast League-leading 19 of 20 save opportunities. Triple-A opponents have batted .202 (18-89) with one home run, seven walks, and 36 strikeouts.

RHP Colby Lewis is now 3-0, 2.89 (9 ER/28.0 IP) over his last four starts, posting quality starts in each of those outings. He threw 49 pitches over first two innings Wednesday against the Yankees, but just 53 over his final four innings. He has quality starts in nine of last 10 outings and 13 on the season.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez was designated for assignment Wednesday. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release or outright Rodriguez to the minor leagues. He has a 6-4 record with a 4.90 ERA (47 ER/86.1 IP) in 17 games/15 starts for Texas this season. His only outings since the All-Star break were two relief appearances.

RHP Yovani Gallardo is scheduled to make his 22nd start of the season in Thursday night’s series finale vs. the Yankees. The 29-year-old is 0-3 in five starts this month, and has permitted 10 earned runs in his past two starts to raise season ERA from 2.62 to 3.19, which is still 10th in the A.L. He is still 4-3 with a 2.42 ERA (19 ER/70.2 IP) in his last 12 starts beginning May 24 to lower his season ERA from 4.26.