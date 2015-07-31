LF Ryan Rua hit the 25th inside-the-park home run in Rangers history in the fourth inning Thursday. The line drive fell under the glove of charging Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury and rolled all the way to the wall. Rua motored around the bases and beat the relay to home. It was the first inside-the-park homer for Texas since 2B Ian Kinsler hit one Aug. 23, 2013.

RHP Nick Martinez will start the series opener against the Giants on Friday. He is 0-4 with a 7.01 ERA in his past six major league starts. However, he threw quality starts in three of past six appearances. He will be facing the Giants for the first time in his career.

RHP Colby Lewis is being mentioned as a trade possibility for clubs looking to bolster their rotation for the stretch run. He leads the Texas staff with an 11-4 record. “I have heard my name out there, but I don’t see myself going anywhere,” the veteran said. “It would be sad if I did leave.”

LF Josh Hamilton delivered his second walk-off hit of the season, and he has seven career walk-off hits with the Rangers, tied for fourth most in club history. He hit a three-run home run in the first inning before his game-deciding single in the ninth. He hit safely in each of the three games he played in the New York series, going 5-for-11 with six RBIs.

LHP Derek Holland threw 1 2/3 innings and 39 pitches Thursday in his first rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three. Holland has been out since April 11 due to a strained muscle in his left shoulder.

C Carlos Corporan began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, going 0-for-1 with a walk. He has been out since July 13 due to a sprained left thumb.