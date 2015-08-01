LHP Jake Diekman was also sent to Texas along with LHP Cole Hamels and some financial considerations. The reliever, who is 2-1 with a 5.15 ERA this season, has appeared in 191 games for the Phillies over the last four seasons, with a 9-11 record and 3.84 ERA in 173 1/3 innings pitched at the major league level, all with the Phillies.

RHP Sam Dyson was traded to the Rangers on Friday for two minor league prospects. Dyson, 27, had a 3.68 ERA for the Marlins this season, appearing in 44 games, all in relief. Dyson does not profile as a closer or even a late-inning set-up guy. But he had begun to carve out a role as a middle reliever.

2B Rougned Odor snapped out of an 0-for-14 slide in a big way Friday by going 3-for-3 and scoring a run. Odor hadn’t had a hit since being named American League player of the week after he batted .385 last week. Odor raised his average from .254 to .264 Friday.

LHP Cole Hamels was sent to the Texas Rangers as part of a two-team, eight-player swap Friday.

3B Adrian Beltre slammed a two-run homer to left in the first inning Friday off San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner. The homer was just the second in the last 37 games for Beltre and snapped a streak of nine games without an RBI for Beltre.

C Bobby Wilson was picked up on a waiver claim from Tampa Bay. Wilson batted .145 in 25 games with the Rays this season and threw out five of 20 basestealers.

RHP Yovani Gallardo was an interested observer during Friday’s final hours leading up to the trade deadline. Gallardo, who grew up in nearby Fort Worth, didn’t want to leave the area but knows that’s part of the game. He’s happy he still with the Rangers though. “I‘m excited,” Gallardo said. “Since day one I’ve been excited to be here. I‘m excited to be part of this team. We have a lot of talent in this clubhouse and I‘m looking forward to at least the next two months.”

C Chris Gimenez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Gimenez was batting .243 in 69 games with the Express. Gimenez played in 33 games with the Rangers in 2014.