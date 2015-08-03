LHP Martin Perez made history with his outing Sunday, becoming the first Rangers pitcher in 25 years (Kevin Brown) to retire at least 25 batters on 80 or fewer pitches. He’s the first to do it in the majors since Kansas City’s Luke Hochevar accomplished the feat in 2009. He credited working quick to getting him to those lofty numbers. “After the first couple of innings went so quick, I think that was good for me and my teammates and that’s bad for another team because when you work quick they don’t have the timing,” Perez said.

RHP Tanner Scheppers was put on the 15-day disabled list with left knee inflammation. Scheppers allowed two runs on three hits Saturday night and his ERA is now 5.66. He said he’s had issues with the knee for about a week. “It’s been bugging me for a few days,” Scheppers said. “I thought it was just soreness but it’s gone another direction. That’s where we’re at right now.”

RHP Phil Klein was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take the roster spot of RHP Tanner Scheppers. Klein has now had four stints with the Rangers, with this being his second in the last week. Klein is 1-0 with a 5.82 ERA with the Rangers this year.

RHP Colby Lewis will be going for his fifth-straight quality star when he faces Houston on Monday. Lewis has seven wins since June 2, which is tied for the most in the American League. His command has been key in his run. “I don’t feel like I‘m giving a lot of free passes or anything like that,” Lewis said. “I think that’s when I’ve gotten in trouble in the past. I think that’s when everyone has troubles is when there are command issues. What I‘m doing right now has been limiting that.”

OF Josh Hamilton has a good sense of timing. His two-run homer in the sixth Sunday gave him four game-winning RBI this season, which is tied for fifth most on the club. Hamilton is also starting to produce runs in bunches. He has eight RBI in the first seven games of the 10-game homestand.

C Bobby Wilson had been with the Rangers for one day before he made his first start and caught new pitcher Cole Hamels. Wilson, who had four RBIs in his time with Tampa Bay this year, had two Saturday and impressed new manager Jeff Banister. “It’s impressive but that’s the nature of a major league catcher,” Banister said. “If you can catch you can catch. The more impressive part of it was that I knew he received well but to really catch your guy and he’s fighting for strikes for you, it was natural and easy to see it come to him.”