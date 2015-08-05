OF Ryan Strausborger had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock, and he joined the Rangers. Strausborger, 27, hit .278/329/.438 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 86 games for Round Rock.

CF Leonys Martin, who leads the major leagues with 13 outfield assists, was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

RHP Nick Tepesch, on the disabled list all season because of right elbow inflammation, shut down his rehab because of a tingling sensation in his right hand. Tepesch has been examined for symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. He is scheduled to see team doctor Keith Meister next week to determine the next step.

RHP Colby Lewis is the first Texas starter to win when allowing at least seven runs since LHP Derek Holland did it in an 8-7 win on Sept. 30, 2012. Lewis allowed seven runs on 10 hits in six innings Monday against Houston but didn’t think he pitched that poorly. “I felt great tonight,” he said. “Maybe I shouldn’t feel so good. I had a low pitch count, and because the offense was so good tonight, I was able to eat some innings.”

3B Adrian Beltre became the fourth player in major league history to hit for the cycle three times in a career.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez was placed on unconditional release waivers by the Rangers. If he is not claimed, he would become a free agent Thursday. Rodriguez, 36, went 6-4 with a 4.90 ERA in 17 games (14 starts) for Texas this year.

RHP Yovani Gallardo, who starts Tuesday against Houston, has allowed five earned runs in each of his past three starts. His ERA has jumped from 2.72 to 3.39 over his past six starts. Gallardo said his struggles had nothing to do with his name coming up in trade talks, and he doesn’t think there were any mechanical issues. He was also pleased with his last outing against the Yankees, in which he allowed five runs in six innings. “Most importantly, I was just falling behind guys,” he said. “I made some good pitches, and unfortunately they got hit. I‘m not going to change that. If I make those same pitches, I‘m going to get outs.”

C Carlos Corporan, out since July 13 with a sprained left thumb, didn’t play in a rehab game Sunday because the thumb was sore. Corporan, who played in his third rehab game Monday, was hoping his rehab assignment would be done after six games, but it doesn’t look as if that will be the case. “I don’t think it’s imminent,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said of Corporan’s return. “I think there are some milestones he needs to cross off as far as being able to catch nine innings, back-to-back days. He’s progressing.”