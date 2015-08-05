OF Ryan Strausborger had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock, and he joined the Rangers. Strausborger, 27, hit .278/329/.438 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 86 games for Round Rock.

OF Ryan Strausborger had his contract purchased Tuesday from Triple-A Round Rock. He was seeking to make his major league debut. Strausborger, 27, has spent the season at Round Rock, batting .278 (96-345) with 10 home runs, 21 doubles and 34 RBIs in 86 games. He was successful on 27 of 32 steal attempts, the third-highest steals total in the Pacific Coast League.

CF Leonys Martin, who leads the major leagues with 13 outfield assists, was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

RHP Shawn Tolleson has converted 20 of his 21 save tries, including seven straight. He has appeared in six of the first nine games on Texas’ current homestand, picking up three saves and a win.

RHP Nick Martinez turns 25 and makes his 20th start of the season in Wednesday’s series finale with the Astros. He would be the first Ranger to start on his birthday since Josh Lindblom (6/15/13 vs. Toronto). Martinez earned a win on Aug. 4 against San Francisco, snapping a span of six winless starts. It was his first win since June 9 at Oakland.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez was placed on unconditional release waivers by the Rangers. If he is not claimed, he would become a free agent Thursday. Rodriguez, 36, went 6-4 with a 4.90 ERA in 17 games (14 starts) for Texas this year.

