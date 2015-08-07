RHP Luke Jackson was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Jackson, 23, was 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA in 33 games (five starts) for Round Rock. He has no major league experience.

RHP Phil Klein was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Klein, 26, got his latest major league call-up Sunday, and he gave up two runs in one-third of an inning Wednesday against Houston. Overall this season, he is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in 11 games (two starts) for Texas.

LHP Alex Claudio was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Claudio, 23, was called up July 29 but didn’t get into a game in his latest major league stint. On the year, he is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 18 relief outings for the Rangers.

RHP Anthony Bass was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Bass, 27, had no decisions and a 4.35 ERA in 26 relief outings for Texas before he was sent down July 27. In two appearances for Round Rock, he gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings.