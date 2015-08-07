FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 8, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Luke Jackson was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Jackson, 23, was 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA in 33 games (five starts) for Round Rock. He has no major league experience.

RHP Phil Klein was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Klein, 26, got his latest major league call-up Sunday, and he gave up two runs in one-third of an inning Wednesday against Houston. Overall this season, he is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in 11 games (two starts) for Texas.

LHP Alex Claudio was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Claudio, 23, was called up July 29 but didn’t get into a game in his latest major league stint. On the year, he is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 18 relief outings for the Rangers.

RHP Anthony Bass was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Bass, 27, had no decisions and a 4.35 ERA in 26 relief outings for Texas before he was sent down July 27. In two appearances for Round Rock, he gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.