LHP Martin Perez, who missed the first 3 1/2 months of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, is scheduled to make his fifth start of the year Saturday. Perez bounced back from a disastrous outing against the Yankees on July 28 (1 IP, 7 H, 8 ER) to turn in his finest performance of the season his last time out (8.1 IP, 2 H 1 ER in a 2-1 win over San Francisco).

2B Rougned Odor went 2-for-4 in Friday’s loss, extending his hitting streak to six games. He has gone 11-for-25 (.440) during the streak.

LHP Cole Hamels allowed three home runs, his highest total since Boston hit four off him in the season opener, and the newest Rangers starter is still winless with Texas. He allowed eight hits and four runs over six innings Friday in his second start since being traded from Philadelphia.

C Bobby Wilson had a two-run double in his first at-bat Friday, giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead while recording a hit for the third time in as many games with Texas this season. Since being claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay last week, Wilson is 5-for-11 with five RBIs over three starts.

1B Mike Napoli was removed from Boston’s starting lineup Friday night, a move announced just as the game was about to start because he had been traded to the Texas Rangers. Boston also sends an undisclosed amount of cash to Texas to help pay the remainder of the right-handed hitter’s $16 million salary but will receive a player to be named later from Texas as part of the deal. Napoli came to Boston after hitting .275 with 54 home runs and 131 RBIs in the 2011 and 2012 seasons with Texas. In 98 games this year he was hitting .207 for the Red Sox with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs. He can become a free agent at the end of this season. “He never brought what was happening to him at the plate onto the field with him,” Boston’s Clay Buchholz said. “He knows how to win.”

1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Aug. 7.