OF Ryan Rua was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Mike Napoli on the 25-man roster. Rua was hitting .200 with four home runs and seven RBIs in 25 games with the Rangers.

LF Ryan Strausborger got his first major league hit while making his second career start Saturday. Strausborger, who was promoted earlier in the week, walked in the fourth inning and came around to score -- his second run scored this season. But he also had an untimely error to lead off the bottom of the 10th, resulting in a base runner at second base before reliever Shawn Tolleson got out of the jam with three strikeouts.

LHP Jake Diekman did his job Saturday when he threw two scoreless innings without allowing a hit to send the game against the Mariners into extra innings. He fanned four of the seven batters he faced, striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth. Since coming over from the Phillies in the Cole Hamels trade, Diekman has allowed just one hit and no runs in six innings.

RHP Colby Lewis is on quite a roll, having won each of his past four starts heading into his scheduled Sunday outing at Seattle. The Texas offense was his biggest asset the last time out when Lewis gave up 10 hits and seven runs in six innings as the Rangers beat Houston 12-9. He allowed just six total runs in 21 innings in his previous three starts combined.

1B Mike Napoli was in the lineup for the first time since returning to the Rangers on Saturday when he batted fifth and went 0-for-2 with a run scored before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning.

C Chris Gimenez had two doubles and three RBIs in the Rangers’ 11-3 win on Saturday. He is hitting .375 in five games with Texas.