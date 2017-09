Rangers RHP Luke Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Jackson was called up on Thursday but did not make an appearance for the Rangers.

Rangers RHP Keone Kela was recalled from Round Rock. Kela has a 3.30 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings of work entering play on Tuesday.

LHP Cole Hamels’ scheduled start Thursday for the Rangers was pushed back because of a groin injury.