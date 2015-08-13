FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
August 13, 2015

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Delino DeShields went 1-for-4 with a double. DeShields has recorded a hit in all five games against the Twins this season. His double was the 22nd extra-base hit of the season, which is seventh-most among all American League rookies.

RHP Nick Martinez took the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings. The 11 hits allowed was a career high and the outing was his shortest since going 3 1/3 innings on June 3 against the Chicago White Sox. Martinez dropped to 0-1 with a 6.06 ERA in three career starts against Minnesota.

OF Josh Hamilton was a late scratch from the lineup with left knee soreness. OF Ryan Strausborger took his place in left field and batted ninth. Hamilton is considered day-to-day.

RF Shin-Soo Choo doubled in the fourth inning and had two of Texas’ five hits. Choo has reached base safely in all 17 of his starts since the All-Star break and is hitting .333 with three homers and 12 RBIs over that span.

