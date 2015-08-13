FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 13, 2015 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Luke Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Jackson was called up on Thursday but did not make an appearance for the Rangers.

RHP Keone Kela was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. Kela has a 3.30 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings of work entering play on Tuesday.

RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee inflammation) was sent to Double-A Frisco on a rehab assignment Aug. 11.

LHP Cole Hamels’ scheduled start on Thursday was pushed back because of a groin injury. Hamels is not expected to land on the disabled list, but could miss one start.

RHP Yovani Gallardo pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball, leaving in line for his ninth win of the season. After going 0-3 with a 5.64 ERA in six July starts, Gallardo has allowed three earned runs in 10 2/3 innings in his first two outings in August.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
