RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in time to make the start on Thursday. Gonzalez allowed five runs on five hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings not figuring into the final decision. He did retire 11 of the final 14 men he faced.

1B Mitch Moreland went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and a pair of singles, driving in four runs. Moreland’s 61 RBIs have already established a new career high and his 17 homers trail only the 23 he hit in 2013. His 17 homers are tied with Prince Fielder for most on the club.

RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Martinez is 7-7 with a 4.09 ERA in 21 starts this season with Texas. He took the loss on Wednesday, allowing seven runs (four earned) on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

OF Josh Hamilton had an MRI of his sore left knee on Thursday. Hamilton did not play the last two games after going 1-for-3 with a walk in the series opener on Tuesday.

3B Adrian Beltre went 3-for-4 and scored three runs on Thursday. Beltre entered the game on a personal 2-for-20 stretch in his prior five games.