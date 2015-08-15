LHP Martin Perez (1-2) gave up three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while taking a no-decision in Texas’ 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday. One run was unearned and came after Perez’s errant pickoff throw in the second allowed Asdrubal Cabrera to advance to third and later score on Desmond Jennings’ single. Perez has a 2.69 ERA over his last three starts since being shelled July 28, giving up eight runs on seven hits in one inning against the New York Yankees.

1B Mitch Moreland went 1-for-4, including a key single in a decisive two-run eighth inning of Texas’ 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday. Moreland has hits in nine of 12 games in August and is hitting .384 over his last seven games.

OF Josh Hamilton returned after missing two games with a sore left knee and hit a home run and had two RBIs, including the go-ahead run in eighth of Texas’ 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday. An MRI earlier in the morning showed no structural damage to the knee. “Mentally, I know it’s structurally fine so the pain part of it is fine,” Hamilton said. “As long as I can’t tear anything.” Said manager Jeff Banister: “Once he found out there was no real structural damage in there, he said it was time to go. During BP today he was pretty massive too. You could see the extra effort, you could see the edge. It’s pretty special when he’s playing with an edge.”

DH Prince Fielder had his five-game hitting streak snapped in Texas’ 5-3 victory on Friday, though he was robbed of a would-be two-run home run by Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier, who leaped over the center-field wall to make the catch.

LHP Cole Hamels was more confident after completing his normally scheduled bullpen session on Friday with no limitations.

LHP Derek Holland (60-day DL, subscapular strain in left shoulder) threw 89 pitches in a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Round Rock, giving up two runs on four hits, a walk and eight strikeouts over five innings.