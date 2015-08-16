1B Mitch Moreland has hits in 10 of 13 games in August after going 2-for-3 with a walk in Texas’ 12-4 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday. Moreland is hitting .391 with 10 RBIs to go from .284 to .298.

RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee inflammation) pitched an inning in a rehabilitation appearance on Friday for Double-A Frisco, giving up a walk and striking out one in 34 pitches.

RHP Colby Lewis posted his team-leading 13th victory in Texas’ 12-4 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. Lewis (13-5) gave up one run, five hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings. He also improved to 6-1 with a 3.17 ERA in 12 home starts this season. “I try to do my part to keep us in the game,” said Lewis, who left with a 3-1 lead before the Rangers scored seven in the bottom of the sixth. “I feel like overall, the defense has been great, and good timely hitting. That’s what’s been key for us lately.”

DH Prince Fielder had two hits, including an RBI double in the first inning of Texas’ 12-4 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday night. That marked his American League-leading 46th multi-hit game of the season.

3B Adrian Beltre is 7-for-his-last-14 since ending an 0-for-11 skid and had a three-run homer in Texas’ seven-run sixth inning of a 12-4 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday night. Beltre has three home runs in his last 14 games after hitting only one in the previous 37.

LHP Derek Holland (60-day DL, shoulder) could return to the team and pitch this week, manager Jeff Banister said Saturday.