CF DeLino DeShields had an RBI single, two walks and a stolen base in Texas’ 5-3 victory Sunday over Tampa Bay. DeShields, sixth in the AL in stolen bases, had stolen bases in all three games of the Rangers’ sweep of the Rays. DeShields, who has a six-game hitting streak, has hits in seven of his last eight and 11 walks in his last 17 games.

RHP Shin-Soo Choo has reached base safely in all 21 starts since the All Star break, including once on run-scoring double in Texas’ 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. Since the All-Star break, Choo is hitting .337 with four homers, nine doubles, a triple and 16 RBIs. He has runs-scoring hits in 13 of his last 21 starts.

3B Adrian Beltre hit career home run 406 -- representing the go-ahead run -- in Texas’ 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. Beltre and Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera are tied for 52nd in major league history, one behind Duke Snider. Beltre has four home runs in his last 15 games after only one in his first 31 games after his return from the DL.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (9-9) gave up three runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings but earned the victory in Texas’ 5-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. Gallardo broke a string of nine consecutive game of issuing more than one walk. “A mark of a veteran pitcher,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “He made in-game adjustments and kept them off-balance and got the outs he needed to get.”