RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was sent to Triple-A Round Rock following his start Tuesday. Gonzalez allowed three runs in six innings and struck out a career-high seven. He’s 2-5 with a 4.25 ERA in nine starts for the Rangers. Sending Gonzalez down clears a spot on the 25-man roster for Wednesday starter LHP Derek Holland.

RHP Tanner Scheppers is eligible to come off the disabled list from his left knee inflammation, but there’s no timetable set for his return. Scheppers has pitched in two rehab games, and Texas manager Jeff Banister said the plan is for Scheppers to continue to throw.

OF Michael Choice, who was acquired before the 2014 season in a trade with Oakland, was designated for assignment to make a roster spot for OF Wil Venable. Choice, who was on the Opening Day roster for Texas last year, has spent all but one game in Triple-A this year. Choice was batting .244 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs in Triple-A.

C Robinson Chirinos, who is on the disabled list with a left shoulder strain, hopes to begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

C Robinson Chirinos hopes to be able to start a rehab assignment this weekend. Chirinos has been on the disabled list since Aug. 1 with a left shoulder strain. Texas manager Jeff Banister said he was unsure how long the rehab assignment would last because it’s a different injury for a catcher. Chirinos hurt the shoulder during a swing.

OF Josh Hamilton was out of the Rangers’ lineup for a third-consecutive game Tuesday with a sore left knee. Hamilton hopes to be in the lineup Thursday when the Rangers open a series at Detroit.

OF Josh Hamilton was out of the lineup for a third straight game, and he expects to miss Wednesday’s series finale against Seattle as well. Hamilton has been slowed by a sore left knee, but manager Jeff Banister doesn’t think he’ll need a stint on the disabled list. Hamilton hopes to be ready for the Thursday series at Detroit. “It’s just a weird thing,” Hamilton said. “When I‘m not on it and standing on it there’s really not much pain. But whenever I walk on it, it’s just an old knee.”

OF Will Venable was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres Tuesday. The Rangers sent Class A catcher/outfielder Marcus Greene and a player to be named later to the Padres for Venable.

LHP Derek Holland will make his first start since April 10 Wednesday, as he’s come all the way back from a strained muscle in his left shoulder. Holland made just four rehab starts, but he feels like he’s ready to help the rotation. “I feel very happy, very confident with it,” he said. “I believe what I‘m going to bring to the table is going to get the job done. I‘m very confident with where I need to be.”