Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 21, 2015 / 2:28 AM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Josh Hamilton (inflamed left knee) went on the disabled list for the third time this year, the second time since rejoining the Rangers.

OF Will Venable was activated by the Rangers on Thursday to fill the roster spot of injured OF Josh Hamilton.

LHP Derek Holland was activated from the 60-day disabled list to make his second start of the season Wednesday. The Rangers cleared a spot on the 25-man roster for Holland on Wednesday when they optioned RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Round Rock. Holland threw 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball to beat the Mariners for his first win of the season.

