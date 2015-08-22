LHP Martin Perez seems to be still shaking the rust off as he comes back from Tommy John surgery performed slightly more than a year ago. It took Perez 97 pitches to work through five innings Thursday night with manager Jeff Banister taking him out and the end of five in just his seventh start of the season. “He couldn’t quite find the range,” Banister said, noting that last year’s surgery might be playing a factor. Perez, like many pitchers, had problems handling DH Miguel Cabrera and 1B Victor Martinez (4-for-5 for the pair, two walks, a sacrifice fly).

2B Rougned Odor got the only hit Thursday night for Texas, a two-out, fifth-inning liner to right that he hustled into a double. Odor has hit .325 since the All-Star break. Perhaps getting sent down May 11 with a .144 batting average sparked his resurgence.

RHP Colby Lewis could match his career high in victories Friday by beating Detroit. Lewis (13-5) is 9-2 with a 4.35 ERA in his past 14 starts. He is 3-3 with a 5.98 ERA in nine games (eight starts) against Detroit in his career. Lewis appeared twice in relief for Detroit during the 2006 season.

OF Josh Hamilton (inflamed left knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 16. Hamilton has played just 38 games this season and made three trips to the disabled list with various ailments. “If a guy can’t go by the fifth day (of inactivity), you have to make a move,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “His knee is still sorem and we needed to get (Will) Venable on the roster.” Banister said he expects Hamilton to be able to play when the 15 days are up. “I could play through it,” Hamilton said, “but for how long?”

OF Will Venable was activated Thursday by the Rangers and placed in the starting lineup. He went 0-for-2 with a walk against the Tigers. Venable, acquired earlier in the week from San Diego, started in left field and batted eighth. “He can play center field for us, right field and left field,” manager Jeff Banister said. “He’s got some speed. We lose a left-handed bat (OF Josh Hamilton), and we gain a left-handed bat (Venable).”