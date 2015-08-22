RHP Keone Kela turned in a solid 1-2-3 eighth inning Friday night for Texas and looks like he could potentially be a decent late-inning pitcher. Kela throws in the mid-90s with some control and keeps the ball down. He got three ground ball outs Friday night.

RHP Shawn Tolleson fanned three straight batters Friday night to pick up his 24th save for the Rangers. 1B Miguel Cabrera doubled leading off before Tolleson started his string of strikeouts. “To get the strikeouts there,” manager Jeff Banister said, “that’s one of the better save opportunities.”

RHP Colby Lewis showed a nice veteran’s touch Friday night in shutting out Detroit on six hits over seven innings. Lewis got three double plays turned behind him, walked one and struck out two. “Double plays are every pitcher’s best friend,” Lewis said after equaling his career high (2011) with his 14th victory. Lewis said he’s become more conscious of trying for double plays. “If there are less than two outs,” Lewis said, “I‘m more conscious of it. I try to keep the ball down, throw more sinkers.”

RHP Yovani Gallardo has won two straight decisions and hopes to keep his reversal from an earlier slide going Saturday when he starts in Detroit against the Tigers. Gallardo has a 3.38 ERA in his two wins but over his last nine starts is 2-3 with a 4.75 ERA. His next win is the 99th of his career. Gallardo started against Detroit just once before, June 21, 2009, when he gave up three runs in seven innings but lost to RHP Justin Verlander, who gave up two runs in 7 2/3 innings.

LF Will Venable turned in a nice game Friday night, driving in one run in the second and throwing out 1B Miguel Cabrera at the plate in the fourth. “We got him because of the type of defense he plays,” manager Jeff Banister said, “and he’s a veteran who knows what he’s doing. (Thursday) he said he felt like it was his first day in the big leagues. This was a nice night for Will.” Venable’s double drove in the first Texas run of the game.