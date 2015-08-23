LHP Martin Perez will be skipped the next time through the rotation because the Rangers want to avoid overworking a pitcher who is just a year removed from Tommy John surgery. Texas can make the move without further adjustment because it does not play Monday. Manager Jeff Banister said Perez, who has thrown 63 major and minor league innings this year, will work on eight days off when he makes his next start Saturday at home against Baltimore. LHP Derek Holland will start Tuesday, followed by RHP Colby Lewis, RHP Yovani Gallardo and LHP Cole Hamels.

2B Rougned Odor gave the Rangers a nice add-on run with a solo home run in the ninth inning Saturday night. “That was a big run by Odor late in the game for us,” manager Jeff Banister said. “It gave us a little bit of room.” Odor’s 10th home run of the season was his second hit of the game.

LHP Cole Hamels makes his fourth start for Texas on Sunday and just his second against Detroit. Hamels faced the Tigers in Comerica Park for the Philadelphia Phillies on July 26, 2013, taking the loss after allowing six hits and two runs in seven innings.

3B Adrian Beltre had three hits for Texas in Saturday night’s 5-3 victory over Detroit. It was his 31st multi-hit game of the season. The second hit was the biggest one as it drove in the third of four Texas runs in the third inning.

RHP Yovani Gallardo shut down Detroit on eight hits in six innings Saturday night and a leadoff single in the seventh. “He pounded the strike zone,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “He got some early-count outs. His breaking ball was good early. You could see that from the first at-bat.” Gallardo walked just one batter and had one double play ball and four strikeouts. “He made a couple of in-game adjustments, too,” Banister said.