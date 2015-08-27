OF Leonys Martin, who was sent to Triple-A Round Rock after struggling at the plate, could still figure in the stretch-run plans despite an issue with the hamate bone in his right hand. Darvish will have surgery to have the bone removed Wednesday. He could run and play defense in two weeks but wouldn’t be able to hit for four-to-six weeks.

INF Jurickson Profar, who has missed the entire season after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder in Febuary, has joined Class-A Hickory. There’s a chance Profar could begin a rehab assignment as a designated hitter over the next few days but no determination has been made.

RHP Yu Darvish, who has missed the entire seasons because of Tommy John surgery, has added to his throwing program. Darvish is now throwing from 60 feet three times a week, throwing 25 pitches each day. He began a throwing program last week and was throwing from 45 feet. Darvish said he expects to extend his throwing session to 50 pitches next week and then add 25 more the following week before adding 15 feet to the distance he throws.

LHP Chris Rearick was claimed off waivers from San Diego, and the Rangers sent him to Triple-A Round Rock. He had a 12.00 ERA in five relief appearances for the Padres this year. In 37 games with Triple-A El Paso, he went 0-3 with a 5.23 ERA.

2B Rougned Odor left the game because he hurt his right middle finger while fielding a grounder in the top of the sixth inning. Odor had precautionary X-rays on the finger, which were negative. He homered, doubled and had two RBIs before exiting and being replaced by Hanser Alberto.

2B Rougned Odor was out of the lineup Wednesday after hurting his right middle fingernail Tuesday. Odor, who didn’t lose the nail, could be back in the lineup Thursday.

OF Shin-Soo Choo extended his streak of reaching base in games he’s started to 29 straight after his first-inning single. He’s also reached in 16-straight games and has raised his average from .221 to .244 since the All-Star break.

OF Drew Stubbs, who signed with the Monday on and minor league deal and was sent to Triple-A Round Rock, could be an intriguing option for the Rangers when rosters expand. Manager Jeff Banister likes the speed and defense Stubbs brings. “Drew is a premium defender in the outfield, can be a dynamic runner on the bases, vs. left-handed pitching this is a guy who can do some damage,” Banister said. “I think he was a nice sign by our organization.”

C Carlos Corporan, out since July 13 because of a sprained left thumb, began a rehab assignment Wednesday. He served as the designated hitter for Double-A Frisco.