LHP Chris Rearick was picked up on a waiver claim from San Diego and sent to Triple-A Round Rock. Rearick spent two weeks with the Padres earlier this year, allowing four runs in three innings over five appearances. He was 0-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 37 appearances in Triple A. The reliever had a pair of 20-save seasons when he was with the Tampa Bay organization and was Tampa Bay’s minor league reliever of the year in 2011.

2B Rougned Odor was out of the Texas lineup after injuring the fingernail on his right middle finger Wednesday. Odor didn’t lose the fingernail and Texas manager Jeff Banister said he’d be back in the lineup when he could tolerate the pain. “I feel much better today,” said Odor, who had the finger in a splint Wednesday. “I’ll have to throw a ball and see how I feel.”

OF Shin-Soo Choo extended his streak of reaching base to 30-straight starts with a first-inning single to left off David Price. Choo, who had three hits and two RBI Wednesday, has reached base in 17-straight games overall. He now has 10 games with at least three hits, the most on the club.

3B Adrian Beltre moved into a tie for 51st on the all-time home run list with his first-inning homer, the 407th of his career. Beltre is now five home runs behind Alfonso Soriano from the No. 50 spot. He’s tied with both Duke Snider and Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera, who also homered Wednesday.

1B/OF Kyle Blanks is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock this week. Blanks has been on the disabled list since June 18 with tendinitis in both of his ankles. Texas manager Jeff Banister said it would be a long rehab process for Blanks, who still isn’t 100 percent.

C Carlos Corporan began a rehab assignment Wednesday with Double-A Frisco. Corporan has been on the disabled list since July 17 with a sprained left thumb. He had a rehab assignment cut short after four games because of additional discomfort with the finger at the end of July. “He felt he was good enough to go out and get some at-bats, get some time behind the plate so when Sept. 1 rolls around, when he is ready, he can become an option for us to have on our major league team,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said.