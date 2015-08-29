LHP Andrew Faulkner was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Faulkner began the season as a starter in Double A before being moved to the bullpen. At Round Rock, he pitched eight innings in relief, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out 13 of the 24 hitters he faced.

CF DeLino DeShields had a single, triple and RBI in the Rangers’ 4-1 victory Friday over Baltimore. DeShields, who triple in the seventh scored left fielder Will Venable with the Rangers’ fourth run, has reached base seven times in his last nine plate appearances.

INF Jurickson Profar (60-day DL, torn muscle in his right shoulder) went 1-for-4 with a single Thursday night in his first game of a rehabilitation assignment with Class-A Hickory. The game marked Profar’s first since Sept. 27, 2013.

RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, a day after being recalled to fortify the bullpen for a game. Martinez will go back into Round Rock’s rotation.

OF Josh Hamilton (15-day DL, sore left knee) has resumed taking batting practice and could be activated Tuesday.

LHP Cole Hamels had his best game since being acquired by Texas at the trade deadline, limiting Baltimore to one run on two hits while striking out 10 in eight innings. In his last two starts, Hamels is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA. “Being able to go deep in the ballgame and hopefully giving the bullpen a break, and being able to limit the runs is what I like to do,” Hamels said. “I‘m here to be able to do that. When you’re able to do that, you’re able to win a ballgame. We got huge contributions with the hits and that’s how you win.”

C Carlos Corporan (15-day DL, bruised left thumb) went 1-for-2 in a rehabilitation start for Double-A Frisco on Thursday. Corporan could be activated as early as Tuesday.