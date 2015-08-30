CF Delino DeShields is batting .429 on the homestand (6-for-14) and has gotten back into the groove that he seemed to get out of after he hit his first career homer Aug. 14. Manager Jeff Banister said sometimes a home run can be a bad thing for a player who doesn’t hit them regularly. “He’s getting back to line drives, contact,” Banister said. “The feeling of hitting a home run is real good. You always like to recreate it. It’s not always the best thing for all players involved.”

INF Jurickson Profar, who has missed the entire season because of right shoulder surgery, could make an appearance with the Rangers if the club needs him in a late September push. Profar has played in two games for Class A Hickory and has been limited to designated-hitter duties only. General manager Jon Daniels said the club will wait and see where they are and where Profar is before making any decisions.

2B Rougned Odor missed a fourth straight game Saturday as he continues to recover from an injury to the fingernail on his left middle finger. Odor has taken grounders and taken batting practice but still has some pain in the finger.

OF Josh Hamilton’s sore left knee feels fine when he’s swinging a bat, but he’s still unable to run. Hamilton is eligible to come of the disabled list Monday but won’t try to play until he knows he can run the bases at a decent speed. “It feels OK to throw and hit on the knee,” Hamilton said. “I just haven’t gotten to the important part where I can run. That’s the next step. I came in feeling bad with no improvement for two weeks and then all of the sudden one day it was like let’s go swing a little bit. With the running aspect of things that’s what I‘m looking for.”

RF Shin-Soo Choo extended his streak of reaching base to all 32 of his starts since the All-Star break, including 20 straight games overall. The 20-game streak is the longest of his career since he reached in 20-straight games July 2-July 25, 2013.

LHP Derek Holland will make his third start since coming off the disabled list Sunday and feels like he’s now 100 percent. Holland is 1-1 in his three starts since missing most of the season with a muscle strain in his left shoulder. “I‘m throwing strikes, that’s my main focus,” Holland said. “Overall I‘m good. I‘m strong. Everything’s good. I feel like I‘m in midseason form.”