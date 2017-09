LHP Alex Claudio (groin) was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He went 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 18 relief appearances for Texas earlier this season. In 29 games with Round Rock, he was 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA.

OF Josh Hamilton was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, but he will be restricted to pinch-hitting duty.

C Carlos Corporan was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He had been out since July 13 due to a sprained left thumb.