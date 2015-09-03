RHP Luke Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. He’ll add depth to a bullpen that had been taxed in the days leading up to the call-up date.

RHP Roman Mendez was designated for assignment. He enters a 10-day window in which he can be traded, waived or outrighted

LHP Alex Claudio (groin) was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and placed on the 60-day DL. It was a procedural move as he was already on the minor-league DL.

INF Joey Gallo were recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. “I told him when he went down that he had to have premium focus and be a big leaguer,‘’ manager Jeff Banister said. ”It’s how your present yourself and how you play. We didn’t talk about performance and production.‘’

OF Josh Hamilton (knee) was activated on Tuesday from the disabled list. Manager Jeff Banister said Hamilton will start off as a pinch hitter and build his playing time from there. “I‘m doing everything I can do in the trainer’s room to get further from that point,‘’ Hamilton said. ”But right now coming off the DL, with the September call-ups and everything, we’re just having an approach to get back in the game somewhere with the mindset of strengthened and do treatment and all that stuff and hopefully we turn the corner at some point.‘’

RHP Ross Ohlendorf’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Round Rock. Ohlendorf and OF Will Venable were teammates at Princeton University and with the Padres. Ohlendorf got the win on Tuesday.

OF Drew Stubbs’ contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock. Stubbs is making his Rangers debut. “I‘m happy to be here and be with a contender down the stretch,‘’ he said. ”I just want to contribute anyway I can.''