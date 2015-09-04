INF Mitch Moreland will start at first base Friday when the Rangers open a three-game series in Anaheim against the Angels. Mooreland didn’t start in any of the games in San Diego, but he came off the bench Wednesday and provided the game-winning double in the 10th inning. “We gave him a little time down, but we got him (some) at-bats,” manager Jeff Banister said. “We’ve giving him a chance to kind of recharge his battery.”

RHP Sam Dyson was stretched out to two innings Wednesday night while getting the win as closer Shawn Tolleson was unavailable. “I prefer to pitch whenever they want me to pitch,” he said. “That is about it.”

1B Prince Fielder is showing some additional life in his bat, according to manager Jeff Banister. Fielder started all three games at first base in San Diego, and he went 4-for-11 with a homer. “I think it has helped him a little bit,” Banister said of playing him in the field. “Prince’s bat has been more engaged.”

RHP Ross Ohlendorf got the win Tuesday night. He will see more stressful innings moving forward. He will work as a middle-relief bridge to help take the load off RHPs Sam Dyson and Keone Kela.