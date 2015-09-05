LHP Martin Perez gave up three runs on five hits and four walks Friday against the Angels, getting the loss. Two of the hits Perez gave up were to DH C.J. Cron, who drove in all three run Perez allowed.

1B Mitch Moreland has a team-high 11 game-winning RBIs, tied for ninth best in the American League. He’s also driven in the game-winning run in four of the last 10 Rangers’ wins, dating to Aug. 19.

RF Shin-Soo Choo is hitting .319 (45-for-141) with five homers, 12 doubles and 23 RBIs in 40 games since the All-Star break. He has reached base in 36 of his last 38 games dating to July 18, including Friday night against the Angels, when he had a single, double and triple.

LHP Derek Holland will start Saturday against the Angels. It will be Holland’s fourth start since recovering from a torn shoulder muscle suffered in opening day. He is 6-6 with a 5.83 ERA in 21 career games (18 starts) against the Angels.