RHP Keone Kela will not pitch in this weekend’s series against the Los Angeles Angels because of a sore elbow. Kela complained of elbow soreness after pitching one inning Wednesday in a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. Kela went to Dallas for an MRI, which detected no structural damage. He likely will be available Monday night for the start of the Rangers’ four-game series in Seattle.

RHP Victor Gonzalez will be suspended 72 games without pay starting in 2016 after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Gonzalez pitches for one of the Rangers’ two teams in the Dominican Summer League.

2B Jurickson Profar was sent to Double-A Frisco on a rehabilitation assignment Saturday. Profar has missed the entire season. The native of Curacao has been on the disabled list since undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in February.

RHP Colby Lewis seeks to set a personal record Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. A victory would give Lewis a career-best 15 wins. The right-hander leads the Rangers with 14 wins, 170 innings pitched, 119 strikeouts and 171 hits allowed. But, in his past two starts, Lewis has allowed 11 runs (nine earned), 13 hits and six walks in 10 2/3 innings.

SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to seven games. Andrus went 2-for-4 with a double and stole his 16th base. During his streak, Andrus is batting .417 (10-for-24) with a double, a triple, three RBIs, three runs scored and five stolen bases.

LF Will Venable has reached base in all 13 games he has played for the Rangers. Venable struck out twice but received an intentional walk and was hit by a pitch in four plate appearances during the Rangers’ 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Venable came from the San Diego Padres in a three-player trade Aug. 18.

LHP Derek Holland earned his second consecutive Saturday night. Holland retired 13 of 15 batters between the first and fifth innings, including eight in succession, in a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The left-hander allowed just three hits, two walks and one run in eight innings, collected five strikeouts and induced 12 groundouts. Since being activated from the 60-day disabled list Aug. 19, Holland has compiled a 3-0 record with a 2.15 ERA in four starts.

1B Kyle Blanks underwent season-ending surgery Friday. Blanks went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17 with left and right Achilles tendinitis, and moved to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 7. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27 but made his last appearance Sunday, when he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a 5-3 win over Las Vegas.