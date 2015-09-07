RHP Tanner Scheppers was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Round Rock. Scheppers will take RHP Keone Kela’s place in the Rangers’ bullpen. Kela did not pitch Sunday because of a sore right elbow. Scheppers was activated from the disabled list Aug. 19 after recovering from an inflamed left knee.

RHP Colby Lewis suffered his third consecutive loss. Lewis allowed six earned runs, 10 hits, three walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch while collecting five strikeouts in five-plus innings of a 7-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander also made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt that led to an unearned run.

RHP Yovani Gallardo will seek his fifth consecutive win Monday night when he faces the Seattle Mariners. Since the July 31 trading deadline, Gallardo went 4-0 in six starts. The right-hander permitted only six earned runs in August and compiled a 1.98 earned-run average for the month. Yet Gallardo also hopes to recover from his last start Tuesday night, when he allowed four runs on six hits in five innings before the Rangers rallied for an 8-6 win over the San Diego Padres.

SS Elvis Andrus saw his seven-game hitting streak end Sunday. Andrus went 0-for-3 in the Rangers’ 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. But in his past 50 games, Andrus is batting .310 (57-for-184) to raise his average from .236 to .264.

1B Kyle Blanks (left and right Achilles tendinitis) had season-ending surgery on Sept. 4. Blanks went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 27.

CF Drew Stubbs made his first start for the Rangers on Sunday. Stubbs went 0-for-3, walked once and struck out twice as the Rangers’ leadoff hitter in a 7-0 loss to the Angels. Stubbs, who has yet to get a hit for the Rangers, signed a minor-league contract with Texas on Aug. 24, two days after the Colorado Rockies released him. The Rangers promoted him Sept. 1.