LHP Martin Perez has shown remarkable consistency over recent starts, having allowed three runs in each of his past five appearances. One of those games was his only other 2015 start against Seattle, the team he is scheduled to face Wednesday night.

1B Mitch Moreland already has three multi-home run games this season, and he came within feet of notching his fourth on Tuesday night. After hitting a solo shot in the second inning, Moreland went deep again in the fifth -- only to have the towering fly ball drift just foul. He has 19 home runs on the season, putting him one shy of his second career 20-homer campaign. Moreland’s last two homers have come against Seattle: on Aug. 19 and again on Tuesday night.

CF Delino DeShields was not in the lineup Tuesday because of a sprained right knee he suffered in Monday’s win at Seattle. DeShields is day-to-day.

C Robinson Chirinos was on the bench for the second day in a row Tuesday, even though he had been activated from the disabled list the previous day. Chris Gimenez got the start in Tuesday’s game, one day after Bobby Wilson started at catcher.

INF Jurickson Profar (60-day disabled list, shoulder) is unlikely to play this season, The Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday. Profar has been out all season but was making a rehab stint and looked like he might be back in time for the playoffs. His shoulder, however, hasn’t progressed like the team had hoped.

LHP Jake Diekman had a short night out of the Texas bullpen Tuesday. He walked the first batter he faced, then gave up a two-run homer that Mariners 2B Robinson Cano hammered 419 feet into the center-field stands. Diekman needed just 15 pitches to see his season ERA swell from 1.88 to 3.14.

LHP Cole Hamels bounced back from a scary moment in Tuesday’s third inning to earn his third win since being traded to Texas. The veteran allowed four runs off eight hits over seven innings on a night when he was struck in the upper shoulder by a line drive in the third inning. Hamels shook off the incident with a grin and a shake of the head.