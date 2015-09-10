FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 10, 2015 / 10:38 PM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Delino DeShields was missing again from the lineup Wednesday, marking the second consecutive game that he’d been sidelined by a sprained knee.

DH Prince Fielder had a two-out single Wednesday, and that ended up being the Rangers’ only hit in a 6-0 loss at Seattle.

LHP Cole Hamels isn’t expected to miss his next start, despite taking a line drive off his left shoulder in Tuesday’s win. Manager Jeff Banister said before Wednesday’s game that Hamels has no significant damage, but he added that there’s a possibility the Rangers might push Hamels back a day to pitch in the opener of next week’s Houston series.

LHP Derek Holland has been quite an addition to the Texas rotation since coming off the disabled list last month. He’s 3-0 with a 2.15 ERA as a starter and has allowed just six hits and one run over 17 innings in his last two starts. Holland is scheduled to be on the mound when the Rangers wrap up their series in Seattle on Thursday afternoon.

CF Drew Stubbs got his second start in the leadoff spot this season Wednesday, but he struck out on all three of his at-bats. Stubbs is 0-for-10 this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
