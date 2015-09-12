FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 13, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. Gonzalez will start Sunday against Oakland.

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. He’ll start for the Rangers Sunday against Oakland. Gonzalez is 2-5 with a 4.25 ERA in nine starts for Texas this season.

OF Delino DeShields was back in the starting lineup for the Rangers after missing three games with a mild left knee sprain.

OF Delino DeShields returned to the Texas lineup Friday after missing three games with a mild left knee sprain. The Rangers were shut out in two of the three games without DeShields in the lineup.

OF Josh Hamilton had surgery on his left knee Friday and had a small tear in his medial meniscus repaired. There is no timetable for his return.

OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) had surgery to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus on Sept. 11. There is no timetable for his return.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.