RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. He’ll start for the Rangers Sunday against Oakland. Gonzalez is 2-5 with a 4.25 ERA in nine starts for Texas this season.

OF Delino DeShields returned to the Texas lineup Friday after missing three games with a mild left knee sprain. The Rangers were shut out in two of the three games without DeShields in the lineup.

OF Josh Hamilton (sore left knee) had surgery to repair a small tear in his medial meniscus on Sept. 11. There is no timetable for his return.