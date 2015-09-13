OF Ryan Rua was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and inserted into Saturday’s lineup, going 0-for-3. Rua has struggled with injuries and inconsistency in his two stints with Texas this year but was hitting .306 with three homers and 10 RBIs in Triple-A before returning. “This year went from possibly the best year of my life to going downhill real quick with injury and then the setbacks,” Rua said. “But the team is playing good right now and I‘m excited to be back up here and hopefully here for the long haul.”

C Robinson Chirinos hurt the biceps in his left arm during his Wednesday start and will likely miss another week. That start was the first for Chirinos since July 30 after Chirinos was sidelined by a left shoulder strain.

OF Leonys Martin was able to bunt, field and play catch as he continues to rehab from surgery on his right hand to repair a broken hamate bone. Martin said the hand continues to feel better and he thinks he could play for the Rangers as a defensive replacement or a pinch runner soon. Martin still has four stitches in the hand and has not taken batting practice.

OF Josh Hamilton was on crutches Saturday a day after having surgery on his left knee. Texas general manager Jon Daniels is optimistic that Hamilton could still play for the Rangers this season. “Josh feels really good,” Texas general manager Jon Daniels said. “Right now, based on how he feels right now, we’re pretty optimistic he’ll make it back and have a chance to play a role down the stretch.”

SS Elvis Andrus snapped a 0-for-22 slump in a big way by doubling in three consecutive at-bats. The six games without a hit matched the longest drought in his career. The three doubles established a career high. It was also the first three-double game by a Texas hitter since Adrian Beltre on Sept. 20, 2014.