C Robinson Chirinos is still dealing with a sore left shoulder. He hurt his left biceps in a Sept. 9 game when he blocked a pitch in the dirt. He hasn’t played in a game since then, and he could miss another week. “We’ll see how we’re feeling the next couple of days,” Chirinos said. “Hopefully it calms down enough so I can go back on the field and help the team win. It’s really sore. It’s been sore since Wednesday.”

2B Rougned Odor hit his 13th home run of the season in the eighth inning. The 13 homers are tied for the third most by a major league second baseman in a season at age 21 or under.

RF Shin-Soo Choo had three hits, scored three runs and had two RBIs while raising his average to .259. Choo, who has reached base in 12 consecutive games, hasn’t had a batting average higher than .259 since he was hitting .263 on June 14, 2014. Choo exited the game after eight innings with neck stiffness, which wasn’t considered serious.

LHP Cole Hamels had his start pushed back a day so he could start the opener of a four-game series against Houston. While Hamels is happy to have the chance to set the tone for the series, he isn’t putting too much emphasis on one start. “It doesn’t matter who I‘m playing against I just want to win every game I pitch,” Hamels said. “Understanding how many opportunities I have to pitch the remainder of the season.”

3B Adrian Beltre had his first two-homer game since June 4, 2014, vs. Baltimore. It was the 27th multi-homer game of Beltre’s career. With 410 career homers, Beltre is now two behind Alfonso Soriano for the 50th spot on the all-time home run list. Beltre also had five RBIs, his first five-RBI game since the game against the Orioles.

LF Mike Napoli made his first professional start in the outfield Sunday. Napoli had been working on taking fly balls in the outfield since he was acquired from Boston in August. He didn’t think the adjustment was that big of a deal, and he got no balls hit to him in the five innings he played in left. “I think the hardest thing was just the line drives,” said Napoli, who last played the outfield in high school. “It’s hard to tell if a ball’s going to fall in front of me or if I have to go back.”