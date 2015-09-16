1B Mitch Moreland posted his second 20-plus-homer season when he hit a two-run shot in the sixth. It was his seventh go-ahead homer of the season and the 24th of his career. Texas is 15-2 when Moreland homers this year.

RF Shin-Soo Choo, who left the Sunday game due to neck stiffness, was back in the lineup Monday. He went 0-for-3.

DH Prince Fielder hit a go-ahead, eighth-inning homer to snap a 46-at-bat homerless stretch. It was the 17th go-ahead homer in the eighth inning or later of his career, Fielder’s first since Sept. 30, 2012, at Minnesota while he was with Detroit.

LHP Cole Hamels pitched seven innings of three-run ball Monday against Houston. He has quality starts in five of the past six outings, going 3-0 with a 3.43 ERA in that span. He is 1-0 with a 3.64 ERA over four starts at Globe Life Park in 2015. The first-inning homer he allowed to Jose Altuve snapped Hamels’ 35-inning homerless streak.

1B/OF Mike Napoli will be the regular left fielder against left-handed pitchers, manager Jeff Banister said. Napoli has been primarily used at first base since the Rangers reacquired him.

LHP Derek Holland was pushed up in the rotation to start the second game of the Houston series Tuesday. The change didn’t come as a surprise. “I already knew what was going on,” Holland said. The move keeps Holland on a regular rotation schedule. He is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA since returning from the disabled list.