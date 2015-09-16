LHP Martin Perez is scheduled to make his 11th start of the season Wednesday night against the Astros. He took the loss in his last outing, Sept. 9 at Seattle, a 6-0 Texas defeat. It was just the second time in his past seven starts that he did not pitch at least six innings. He is 0-1 against Houston this season and 3-1 in his career.

1B Mitch Moreland drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly Tuesday night, the second game-ending RBI of his career. His only other game-ending RBI came on walk-off home run on June 21, 2011, against Houston.

3B Adrian Beltre matched his season high with four hits Tuesday, the other being his cycle game on Aug. 3 against Houston in Arlington. He had a pair of RBIs on Tuesday, giving him 27 in the past 30 games.

1B/OF Mike Napoli will be the regular left fielder against left-handed pitchers, manager Jeff Banister said. Napoli has been primarily used at first base since the Rangers reacquired him.

1B/OF Mike Napoli will be the Rangers’ left fielder against left-handed pitching for the foreseeable future. “This is not an experiment,” manager Jeff Banister said. “The rewards on the offensive side have been far greater than anything we’ve gotten against left-handed pitching this year. We will continue to have Mike out there.” Napoli started in left on Sunday and Monday with lefties on the mound, and he will be out there again Wednesday when Houston starts LHP Dallas Keuchel.

LHP Derek Holland allowed five runs for a second consecutive start Tuesday, but he managed to finish 5 2/3 innings and emerge with a no-decision. “You saw a starter that didn’t have his best stuff but continued to grind,” manager Jeff Banister said. Holland’s season ERA jumped from 2.37 to 3.77 after those two starts.